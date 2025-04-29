What's the story

Sriram Raghavan, known for films like Ek Hasina Thi, shared in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla that Varun Dhawan was not the first choice for Badlapur.

While writing the film, he had "serious" actors like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in mind.

However, the 2015 action thriller later became a box office success with Dhawan's powerful performance.

Raghavan credited producer Dinesh Vijan for suggesting a younger actor, which led to Dhawan's casting in the lead role.