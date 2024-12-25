Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2016 Tamil hit film 'Theri,' featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is available on Amazon Prime Video, but not in India. Indian viewers can enjoy the Telugu dubbed version 'Policeodu' on Prime Video India, while the Hindi version is free to watch on YouTube.

Want to watch the film 'Baby John' is based on? Here's where to find it

Where to watch 'Theri,' OG 'Baby John,' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:15 pm Dec 25, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan's latest action thriller, Baby John, was released in theaters on Christmas Day. The film, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, is an adaptation of the latter's 2016 Tamil blockbuster, Theri. As audiences rush to watch Baby John, many are wondering about its connection with Theri and how they differ. Here's how you can watch the original film that inspired Dhawan's latest release.

Streaming details

'Theri' is available on these platforms

Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay as DCP Vijay Kumar or Joseph Kuruvilla, was a massive hit in 2016. The film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, and Mahendran. The original Tamil version of Theri is available on Amazon Prime Video but not in India. However, Indian viewers can watch the Telugu dubbed version called Policeodu on Prime Video India.

Dubbed release

Hindi dubbed version of 'Theri' is available on YouTube

The Hindi dubbed version of Theri became a rage years after its release when it aired on cable TV channels. Goldmines Telefilms bought the film's Hindi rights and released it on their YouTube channel. Now, you can watch the Hindi version of Theri for free on YouTube.

Box office performance

'Theri' and 'Baby John': A comparison of success

Theri was a huge commercial success, grossing over ₹150 crore worldwide and becoming Vijay's highest-grossing film at the time. It also went on to be among the top five highest-grossing Tamil films then. However, Baby John makes some minor changes to Theri's story and plot. Dhawan plays the character originally played by Vijay, while Keerthy Suresh takes on Prabhu's role from the original film.