Trailer: 'Bandish Bandits' S02 is all about love v/s rivalry

By Tanvi Gupta 02:55 pm Dec 02, 202402:55 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated trailer for the second season of Amazon Prime Video's original series Bandish Bandits was dropped on Monday. The upcoming season promises to continue the musical journey of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), as they navigate through personal aspirations and familial pressures. The narrative picks up after Pandit Ji's demise, with Radhe striving to uphold his family's musical legacy while Tamanna embarks on her new path at a prestigious music school.

Musical fusion

'Bandish Bandits' S02: A blend of classical and modern music

The trailer for the second season promises a high-stakes drama set against the backdrop of a unique mix of Hindustani classical and modern Western music. The story follows Radhe and Tamanna's bands as they compete in the India Band Championship. Co-created by Anand Tiwari, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Karan Singh Tyagi, the series is directed by Tiwari with writing contributions from Atmika Didwania and Tyagi.

Cast details

Ensemble cast returns with new additions

The second season will bring back Bhowmik and Chaudhry, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. For this season, this ensemble cast is joined by newcomers Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal supporting roles. The new season will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 13.

Insights shared

Cast and crew's reflections on the series

Tiwari said he was deeply connected to the story of Bandish Bandits and it will always have a special place in his heart. Meanwhile, Bhowmik called playing Radhe a homecoming experience that has given him valuable insights into his craft and character. Chaudhry expressed her excitement about returning to her character Tamanna in the second season of Bandish Bandits. She called her character's evolution truly captivating, emphasizing the spectrum of emotions she portrays—pain, love, anger, and resentment.

