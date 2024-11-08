Summarize Simplifying... In short Before the second season of 'Bandish Bandits' hits the screens in December, let's take a quick trip down memory lane.

The series, penned by Tiwari, Didwania, and Tyagi, is a product of Leo Media Collective and features music by the iconic trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Tiwari's previous work includes the comedy 'Bad Newz', starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.

Before 'Bandish Bandits' S02 arrives in December, revisit S01 highlights

By Isha Sharma 03:25 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated second season of the musical drama series, Bandish Bandits, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in December. The creators announced the news on Friday, along with a recap video of the first season. The show is directed and co-created by Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The first season was released on the same platform in 2020.

Plot overview

'Bandish Bandits' explores the intersection of classical and pop music

The story of Bandish Bandits follows two characters, Radhe and Tamanna, who belong to different schools of music and end up falling in love. The show explores the battle between Hindustani classical music and pop music. Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry play the leads, while other important cast members include Naseeruddin Shah, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, and Atul Kulkarni among others.

Behind the scenes

'Bandish Bandits' production and music details

The script of Bandish Bandits has been written by director-creator Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, and Karan Singh Tyagi. The series is produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited and co-produced by Dimple Mathias. The music of the show has been composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Tiwari's last directorial was the comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, which was released in July this year.