Macaulay Culkin, known for his roles in "Home Alone" and "American Horror Story: Double Feature," is set to join the cast of Amazon Prime Video's hit series "Fallout" for its second season.

The first season of "Fallout," which garnered 16 Emmy nominations and attracted 65 million viewers in just 16 days, is one of Prime Video's top three most-watched titles.

Culkin's character is rumored to be a "crazy genius-type," adding to the ensemble cast that includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, among others.

Macaulay Culkin will be seen in 'Fallout' Season 2

By Isha Sharma 09:24 am Nov 08, 202409:24 am

What's the story Macaulay Culkin, famous for his iconic role in Home Alone, has been cast in a recurring role for the second season of Fallout, the hit Amazon Prime Video series, reported Deadline.﻿ The show is produced by Kilter Films and is based on Bethesda Game Studios's famous video game series. It delves into a post-apocalyptic world where survivors from luxury fallout shelters return to an irradiated landscape left by their ancestors.

Culkin's character and 'Fallout's first-season success

While official comments are awaited, sources indicate Culkin will play a "crazy genius-type character." The series has an ensemble cast including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Emerson, among others. Fallout's first season was a massive hit on Prime Video, making it one of the platform's Top 3 most-watched titles and receiving 16 Emmy nominations.

'Fallout' S01 drew 65 million viewers in first 16 days

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner. It premiered on April 10, 2024, and was quickly renewed for a second season after drawing an impressive 65 million viewers within the first 16 days of its release. The production is a joint effort of Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Culkin's previous ventures with Amazon and other roles

Culkin is no stranger to Amazon, having recently lent his voice to a character on Prime Video's animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. He also played significant roles in FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Beyond Home Alone, he is known for Adam Green's Aladdin and Kings, among others.