Macaulay Culkin joins Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallout' S02
Macaulay Culkin, famous for his iconic role in Home Alone, has been cast in a recurring role for the second season of Fallout, the hit Amazon Prime Video series, reported Deadline. The show is produced by Kilter Films and is based on Bethesda Game Studios's famous video game series. It delves into a post-apocalyptic world where survivors from luxury fallout shelters return to an irradiated landscape left by their ancestors.
Culkin's character and 'Fallout's first-season success
While official comments are awaited, sources indicate Culkin will play a "crazy genius-type character." The series has an ensemble cast including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Emerson, among others. Fallout's first season was a massive hit on Prime Video, making it one of the platform's Top 3 most-watched titles and receiving 16 Emmy nominations.
'Fallout' S01 drew 65 million viewers in first 16 days
The series is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner. It premiered on April 10, 2024, and was quickly renewed for a second season after drawing an impressive 65 million viewers within the first 16 days of its release. The production is a joint effort of Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
Culkin's previous ventures with Amazon and other roles
Culkin is no stranger to Amazon, having recently lent his voice to a character on Prime Video's animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. He also played significant roles in FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Beyond Home Alone, he is known for Adam Green's Aladdin and Kings, among others.