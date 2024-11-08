Summarize Simplifying... In short Nitin Chauhaan, known for his roles in MTV's Splitsvilla 5 and other popular shows, has tragically passed away at 35, with indications pointing towards suicide.

His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues in shock, with tributes pouring in on social media.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are numerous helplines available for support, including AASRA, Roshni NGO, COOJ, Sneha India Foundation, and Vandrevala Foundation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nitin Chauhaan has passed away at 35

'Splitsvilla' fame Nitin Chauhaan (35) dies by alleged suicide

By Isha Sharma 09:01 am Nov 08, 202409:01 am

What's the story Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, who rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2, passed away at 35 on Thursday, allegedly by suicide. His death was confirmed by his Tera Yaar Hoon Main co-stars, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh. However, they did not share any further details about his death, reported India Today. A resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chauhaan became famous after winning Dadagiri 2 and went on to star in several other shows.

Career highlights

Chauhaan's career and final TV appearance

Chauhaan's television career spanned popular shows such as MTV's Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol, and Friends. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2022 daily soap Tera Yaar Hoon Main on SAB TV. The news of his death has left fans and fellow actors in shock.

Death circumstances

Chauhaan's death suspected as suicide, investigation underway

Chauhaan's former co-star Vibhuti Thakur paid him tribute on Instagram and hinted that the actor may have died by suicide. She wrote, "Rest in peace my dear. Really shocked and sad. Wish you had the strength to face all the troubles.Wish you were mentally strong like your body." However, official confirmation is still awaited. Reportedly, Chauhaan's father has rushed to Mumbai to claim his mortal remains after the news of his son's death. May Chauhaan rest in peace.

Helplines

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050 while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).