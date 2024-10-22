Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, continues to face controversy over a 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

'I wasn't the one...': When Salman denied shooting the blackbuck

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:32 pm Oct 22, 202405:32 pm

What's the story A 2008 interview clip of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has resurfaced on Reddit, reviving conversations about the infamous blackbuck poaching case from 1998. In the video, Khan denies shooting the endangered animal while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. The interviewer suggests Khan may have been a "victim of ignorance," to which he cryptically responds, "There's a long story there. And...I wasn't the one who shot the blackbuck."

Ongoing saga

Khan's legal battles and recent threats

Khan was arrested in 1998 for allegedly poaching blackbucks, an endangered species revered by the Bishnoi community. Although he was granted bail, his case has witnessed many twists and turns over the last 26 years. He was acquitted in 2016 but convicted again in 2018, only to be released on bail later. This controversy has also drawn the ire of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang who recently issued fresh threats against Khan.

Video details

'There's no point': Khan on not blaming others

In the video, when the journalist points out Khan took the blame for it and didn't accuse anyone else, he simply says, "There's no point." He also gives a sarcastic remark when asked about his time in jail, calling it a "lot of fun." This led to several speculations and theories in the Reddit thread, with many fans calling their favorite superstar innocent.

Family stance

Khan's father dismissed threats as 'extortion'

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, Khan's father, Salim Khan, dismissed the threats against his son as mere "extortion." Defending the superstar, the veteran writer questioned who should he apologize to and denied any criminal activity on his part. "We have never even used a gun. Salman said he wasn't even there at that time. Usko koi shauq nahi janwar maarne ka.. (he has no interest in killing animals)..he loves animals," claimed Salim.

Safety precautions

Khan's security measures amid ongoing threats

In light of the constant threats, Khan has reportedly taken drastic measures to bolster his security. He recently received a threatening message on Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp asking for money "to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi." According to reports, he has purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth ₹2 crore and is arranging to ship it from Dubai. Meanwhile, he resumed shooting Sikandar amid all this.