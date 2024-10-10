Summarize Simplifying... In short DLF is set to launch India's priciest residential project, The Dahlias, in Gurugram, expected to generate around ₹34,000 crore in revenue.

The luxury apartments, ranging from 9,500 to 16,000 square feet, are anticipated to cost around ₹100 crore each.

The Dahlias will have 29 floors

DLF to launch India's most expensive residential project in Gurugram

By Chanshimla Varah, October 10, 2024

What's the story Real estate giant DLF Limited is all set to launch The Dahlias, which is being marketed as India's most expensive residential real estate project. Located on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, the ultra-luxury property covers 17 acres and is located adjacent to another of DLF's premium projects, The Camellias. The 29-floor Dahlias will offer 400 residences with prices starting at a whopping ₹80,000 per square foot.

Project details

The Dahlias: A peek into the luxury

The Dahlias is expected to rake in some ₹34,000 crore in revenue, according to a report by PropEquity. This is nearly 2.5 times the revenue potential of The Camellias. The apartments in The Dahlias are sized between 9,500 square feet and 16,000 square feet, with an average ticket size of an apartment expected to be around ₹100 crore. The Dahlias will also boast a two million square feet-sized clubhouse.

Luxury redefined

DLF's Dahlias to redefine luxury living standards in India

Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, said, " With the launch of this much anticipated project, DLF is all set to usher new standards for luxury living in India by providing state-of-the-art amenities for its residents." The Camellias, which houses top Delhi NCR CEOs and high net worth individuals, was launched a decade ago for ₹22,500 per square foot (price for super area) and is currently one of the most expensive condominiums in the country.

Market impact

The Dahlias: A game-changer in India's luxury real estate

The Camellias has continuously reported some of the highest transaction prices in the NCR, with recent sales averaging between ₹65,000 and ₹85,000 per square foot. Unfurnished flats rent for at least ₹10.5 lakh per month, while furnished choices cost up to ₹14 lakh. Until now, the most costly real estate project in India in terms of sales value has been the 360 West luxury real estate development in Mumbai's Worli, developed by Oberoi Realty, according to PropEquity.