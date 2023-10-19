Gurugram residents are paying 33% more for booze: Here's why

1/4

Business 2 min read

Gurugram residents are paying 33% more for booze: Here's why

By Rishabh Raj 02:14 pm Oct 19, 202302:14 pm

Shortage of liquor in Delhi allows Gurugram retailers to raise prices

Gurugram liquor retailers are cashing in on the ongoing shortage of popular alcohol brands in Delhi. Thanks to Delhi's controversial excise policy and the rejection of sale licenses for major companies, there's a scarcity of sought-after brands in the capital. As a result, customers from Delhi are flocking to Gurugram for their booze needs, prompting retailers to hike prices significantly. Festive season too has skyrocketed the demand, and retailers are charging up to 33% more than just two months ago.

2/4

Popular brands witness major price hikes

As per Hindustan Times, a bottle of Jack Daniel's that used to sell for Rs. 1,800 now goes for Rs. 2,300, while Black Label has jumped from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 2,200. Jameson has risen from Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 1,600, and Glenlivet 12 from Rs. 2,900 to Rs. 3,400. Even beer prices have climbed, with a 330ml bottle of Kingfisher Premium now retailing for Rs. 120 instead of Rs. 90 and Corona fetching Rs. 200 instead of Rs. 165.

3/4

Delhi's excise policy at the heart of the issue

The main culprit behind the current situation is Delhi's contentious excise policy. Initially set to expire on September 30, the policy was extended after licensees were allowed to apply for a six-month extension upon paying a fee. However, wholesalers need fresh licenses, which require extensive documentation and time to process. This has led to a shortage of liquor stocks in Delhi, especially premium brands.

4/4

Major companies absent from Delhi's liquor market

Adding to Delhi's liquor market woes is the absence of major companies like Pernod Ricard, Indospirits, and Brindco. Their sale license applications were rejected by the state excise department in April due to ongoing investigations into the 2021-22 excise policy. This has created a huge demand for these brands in Gurugram, where retailers have seized the opportunity to raise their prices.