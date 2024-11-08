Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is considering a wider theatrical release, possibly in IMAX, for 'The Chronicles of Narnia', influenced by recent changes in Hollywood and audience preferences.

This move could set a new precedent, appeasing filmmakers who prefer traditional distribution methods and potentially attracting more to the platform.

This move could set a new precedent, appeasing filmmakers who prefer traditional distribution methods and potentially attracting more to the platform.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Nov 08, 202404:10 am

What's the story Reportedly, Netflix is mulling a major change in its distribution strategy for the upcoming movie adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia, directed by Greta Gerwig. The move apparently comes after the streaming giant lost rights to Emerald Fennell and Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights adaptation, which was picked up by Warner Bros. Insiders told Variety that these circumstances have given Gerwig the leverage to ask for a wider theatrical release for her film, possibly across 1,800 IMAX screens worldwide.

Netflix's strategy shift influenced by Gerwig's Hollywood status

Reportedly, the proposed change in Netflix's distribution strategy is influenced by Gerwig's current standing in Hollywood and the recent loss of Wuthering Heights. However, it remains unclear how long this theatrical window will last and when audiences can expect the film on Netflix. CEO Ted Sarandos has expressed concerns about delaying the movie's arrival on the platform due to audience preferences.

'The Chronicles of Narnia' theatrical release could set precedent

Creatives batting for longer/wider theatrical releases of their films isn't something new. Earlier, after a week-long limited theatrical run of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, director Rian Johnson and lead actor Daniel Craig were both left dissatisfied. This prompted a frank conversation between Craig and Sarandos about the limited theater decision. Gerwig's previous box-office success with Barbie in 2023 indicates she can draw crowds, possibly making a theatrical run profitable for Netflix.

Theatrical release could benefit Netflix and filmmakers

Despite Sarandos's hesitation, a theatrical release of The Chronicles of Narnia could do wonders for Netflix. Gerwig's proven success, along with the film's big-budget family fantasy genre, makes it a perfect candidate for an IMAX release. This could appease filmmakers like Gerwig, Johnson, etc., contracted with Netflix who have been pushing for more traditional distribution methods. It could also lure other filmmakers to the platform and add to its legitimacy among award bodies.