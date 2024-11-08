'Stranger Things' S05: Release window, episode titles, new cast members
The much-awaited fifth and final season of Netflix's uber-famous flagship series Stranger Things is in production. The writing for the season started in August 2022 after Season 4 Part 2 was released in July of that year. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and dual Hollywood strikes causing delays, production started in January 2024 and was halfway through by July. On Wednesday, the creators revealed the episode titles, sending fans into a frenzy. Here's everything we know so far about Season 5.
'Stranger Things' S05 to premiere in 2025, not 2026
Netflix has confirmed that the final season of Stranger Things will premiere in 2025, sooner than the expected 2026 release. The update was shared on Wednesday (November 6) on Netflix's annual Stranger Things Day. The upcoming season will have eight episodes, with titles like The Crawl, The Vanishing Of, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, The Rightside Up—revealed by Netflix on the same day.
New faces and returning cast members
The final season of Stranger Things will see some new faces including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux. Linda Hamilton also announced her participation in the upcoming season at 2023's Tudum: A Global Fan Event. They will join the core cast members including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Natalia Dyer, among others.
'Stranger Things' S05: Plot hints and character developments
The final season of Stranger Things will continue in the fall of 1987, over a year after Season 4's events which started in March 1986. This timeline was confirmed via a teaser clip released with the episode titles. Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the villain Vecna introduced in Season 4, hinted at the scale of the upcoming season saying, "If season 4 was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger."