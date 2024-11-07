Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat from a stolen phone, with the caller demanding a ₹50 lakh ransom.

New twist in SRK death threat case

SRK death threat case: Phone used was stolen, claims owner

By Tanvi Gupta 06:16 pm Nov 07, 202406:16 pm

What's the story In a new twist in the death threat case against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the registered owner of the phone used to make the threatening call has alleged that his device was stolen. The Raipur, Chhattisgarh-based individual told CNN-News18 that he lost his phone on November 2 and immediately filed a police complaint. He said someone misused his lost number to make the threat call to Khan.

Statement

'Mumbai Police recorded my statement today morning...'

The man told the news channel, "Someone misused my lost number and made this threat call. Mumbai police came today morning and recorded my statement." "Mumbai police told me that a threat call has been made from your number, I told them I lost my mobile on November 2 and complaint has been made in local station," he added.

Investigation progress

Threat call to Khan traced back to Raipur

The threat call to Khan was traced to Raipur. The caller, who identified himself as "Hindustani," claimed he was outside Mannat, Khan's residence when he called on November 5 at 8:00pm. He demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh and threatened to kill the actor if his demand wasn't met. A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station, Mumbai under relevant sections of the IPC.

Security measures

Khan's security heightened following previous death threats

Notably, Khan's security has been heightened since early 2023 when he disclosed that he had been getting death threats after the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan. The Mumbai Police had assigned him a Y+ security team. He is the second prominent Bollywood star, after Salman Khan, to receive such death threats recently. No arrests have been made in the threat call case so far.