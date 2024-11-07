Summarize Simplifying... In short Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', reportedly still owns and wears many of the show's clothes, including Monica's dresses.

Jennifer Aniston kept her 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' wardrobe

Guess what Jennifer Aniston stole from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' set? Monica's clothes!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Nov 07, 202406:00 pm

What's the story In a recent episode of Bella Freud's Fashion Neurosis podcast, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the hit sitcom F.RI.E.N.D.S, revealed that she didn't keep any of the 1990s clothes from the show. "My daughter, Coco, is so mad that I didn't save any of the '90s clothes," she shared. "But I didn't love the '90s clothes." Interestingly, her co-star Jennifer Aniston took a different approach and kept many items from their F.R.I.E.N.D.S days.

Wardrobe collection

Cox revealed Aniston's penchant for keeping 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' wardrobe

Cox revealed that Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, still owns a lot of the show's clothes. "Jennifer...she still has the same platforms. I don't mean the kind you're talking about," Cox said. "I'm talking about the wedges, the ones with the rope around them." "She took a lot of Monica's dresses, and she'll say, 'Oh yeah, I used to wear this on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' And I mean, it looks great on her."

Style mishap

Aniston's confession and Cox's failed fashion experiment

Aniston herself admitted to stealing Cox's clothes in 2021. She had said, "I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear to this day." Meanwhile, Cox remembered a time when she tried to copy Aniston's style but it didn't go as planned. She purchased an expensive jacket that Aniston had worn earlier but by the time she received it, the trend had died.

Costume insights

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' costume designer discussed characters' distinct styles

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, F.R.I.E.N.D.S costume designer Debra McGuire spoke about the unique fashion choices for Rachel and Monica. She said Rachel's color palette was mostly greens and blues, while Monica was kept in a black-white-gray-burgundy world for a long time. As the characters evolved, so did their wardrobes with Rachel's outfits becoming more sophisticated when she started working at Ralph Lauren.