Actor Saqib Saleem, who plays a key role in the Amazon Prime series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', was noticeably absent from the show's premiere.

He later addressed his absence and the omission of his character from the trailer in an Instagram post, expressing his love for the show.

The series, part of the global Citadel franchise, explores the story of a spy agency and its enemy syndicate, receiving praise for its action sequences and performances.

Saqib Saleem is happy with audience response to 'Citadel'

Saqib Saleem breaks silence on 'Citadel' snub with cryptic post

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Nov 08, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Saqib Saleem, one of the lead actors of the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny, finally broke his silence about his absence from the show's promotions in an Instagram post. The post came after reports claimed that Saleem was upset with the show's team for not including him in promotional events. However, he stated that he was happy with the audience's reviews of the series.

Instagram post

Saleem's cryptic message and Dhawan's response

In his Instagram post, Saleem wrote, "Though I don't have any behind-the-scenes shots, if you've looked closely at the promotional assets, you might spot a familiar face." "I poured my heart into this project, and now it's yours to experience. I'd love to hear what you think...! P.S. I have nothing but love for the show, and the reviews coming in have been truly amazing. Varun Dhawan commented on Saleem's post saying, "Stop shooting at me."

Premiere night

Saleem's absence from 'Citadel' premiere

Saleem, who has a pivotal role in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was surprisingly missing from the show's premiere night. Reportedly, he was in Goa then, apparently upset over his character being excluded from the show's trailer. This perceived snub has sparked rumors about Saleem's equation with the makers.

Show details

'Citadel': A look at the show and its creators

The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (November 7), is an Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise. It delves into the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Set in two timelines—1992 and 2000—the show tells the story of Nadia's parents—Rahi Gambhir, aka Bunny (Dhawan), and Hanimandakini, aka Honey (Prabhu). Despite mixed reviews, it has been praised for its slick action sequences and performances. Read our review here.