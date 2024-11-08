Summarize Simplifying... In short Manisha Koirala, a cancer survivor in her 50s, is selective about her acting roles, seeking new challenges rather than repeating past performances.

Despite her discerning approach, she remains passionate about acting and is eager for roles that excite her.

In the meantime, she's enjoying life, focusing on her health, family, pets, and travel while waiting for the perfect script.

Manisha Koirala talks 'Heeramandi 2'

Manisha Koirala calls 'Heeramandi 2' her 'project of a lifetime'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:47 pm Nov 08, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Manisha Koirala recently expressed her excitement for the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's popular Netflix show, Heeramandi. Speaking to India Today Digital, the 54-year-old veteran actor said that she has no updates on the project as Bhansali is currently busy with his new venture, Love & War—with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Nevertheless, Koirala called the upcoming season a "project of a lifetime."

Career goals

Koirala's selective approach to roles

Koirala, a cancer survivor in her 50s, also stressed being selective about her roles. She said, "I am not too eager to take up any roles. I am not interested in doing something that I have done before. I am not too eager to take up side roles." The actor wants to explore new dimensions in acting and wants roles that challenge her.

Future plans

'I am still hungry for good roles'

Despite her selective approach, Koirala affirmed her continued passion for acting. "I am still hungry for good roles and will continue acting. I want to give my best show and put my best foot forward because I love my work, but I will only work if that project excites me." Meanwhile, Koirala is enjoying life by focusing on her health, family, pets, and travel until she finds a script that meets her standards.