'Stranger Things' S05: Duffer brothers aim to avoid 'GoT'-like ending

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 16, 202404:10 am

What's the story The creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, are hell-bent on not repeating the Game of Thrones finale mistake for their show's fifth season. This was revealed by the series' editor, Dean Zimmerman, in an interview with Screen Rant. He said the upcoming season is "bigger than anyone's going to ever imagine," praising the Duffers for their innovative storytelling and commitment to perfection.

Zimmerman also admitted that it is difficult to write a series finale that satisfies every fan, and cited GoT as an example the Duffers want to avoid. "Their whole mission is to stick the landing on this final season where, controversially, a lot of people say Game of Thrones did not; they don't want that, and they won't settle for anything but perfection," he said. He also assured viewers they won't be disappointed with the final season's content.

Zimmerman also hinted at the volume of content in the upcoming season, saying it would be similar to or slightly more than Season 4. This is a big deal because GoT's final season was criticized for having just six episodes. By keeping a similar episode count, Stranger Things won't have to cut storytelling corners and give a proper conclusion to its narrative.

Zimmerman stressed the final season would focus on wrapping up the stories of its own cast. While it has been a tradition to introduce new side characters every season, Season 5 will focus on wrapping up the loose ends for the main characters. This indicates Stranger Things is determined to stay true to its own narrative and audience expectations in its final season.