Summarize Simplifying... In short Neelam Kothari Soni, known for her roles alongside Bollywood stars like Govinda and Saif Ali Khan, is open to making a comeback if the right script comes along.

Her last film was in 2001, but her recent appearance in "Fabulous Lives..." has sparked renewed interest among fans.

Off-screen, she's a protective mom, trying to shield her daughter from excessive media exposure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Neelam Kothari Soni is open to returning to films

Neelam Kothari open to Bollywood comeback with 'right script'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm Oct 28, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Neelam Kothari Soni, who recently starred in Netflix's hit show Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3, wants to return to films. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol, she said that although she is happy with her reality show and jewelry business, she would return to Bollywood if an interesting project came her way. "If something really interesting, a great script comes my way, I may consider it," she said.

Acting legacy

Kothari Soni's successful acting career and potential return

Kothari Soni has worked with several leading actors, including Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, and Chunky Panday. She shot to fame with her 1986 movie Ilzaam opposite then-debutant Govinda. Subsequently, she and Govinda worked on 14 movies together. Her last movie was Kasam in 2001 with Panday. Although she has been away from films for nearly two decades, her appearance in Fabulous Lives... has rekindled interest in her acting career among fans who're eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.

Parenting perspective

Her take on motherhood and social media

When asked about her daughter Ahana's reaction to her show, Kothari Soni revealed that she tries to shield her from social media. "I think, you know, being a celebrity mom has its pros and cons. And, I definitely do protect her as much as I can and keep devices away as much as I can," she said. Despite these precautions, she acknowledged that there is only so much one can do to protect children from media exposure.