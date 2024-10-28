Summarize Simplifying... In short Jeremy Allen White is set to portray iconic American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen in a new film produced by Disney's 20th Century Studios.

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' will hit theaters in 2025

First look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen unveiled

What's the story The first look of actor Jeremy Allen White as legendary musician Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has been unveiled. The film, which is currently in production, is directed and written by Scott Cooper, who is known for his work in Crazy Heart and Hostiles. It is based on Warren Zanes's account of the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska. The film is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Cooper expressed excitement over 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' production

In the poster, the actor known for his role as Carmie in The Bear embodies Springsteen, wearing a plaid shirt and leather jacket. He looks intense in the image. Cooper was excited about the project, saying, "Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey." He added Springsteen's Nebraska has deeply influenced his artistic vision. "The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me," he said.

Take a look at the poster here

Cooper aims to honor Springsteen's legacy with authenticity

Cooper stressed that the film aims to capture the same spirit as Springsteen's album. He reportedly said, "Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes' compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience." The director also said he was glad to work with Springsteen and Jon Landau on this project.

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is a Disney's 20th Century production

The film is being produced by Disney's 20th Century Studios. Cooper is producing with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of the Gotham Group and Eric Robinson, who both worked with him on developing this project. Springsteen—often referred to as "The Boss,"—is an iconic American singer-songwriter known for his powerful lyrics and energetic performances. His music blends rock, folk, and Americana, with hits like Born to Run and Dancing in the Dark that resonate with themes of "love, struggle, and the American experience."