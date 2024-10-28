SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29' has a ₹1,000cr budget? Find out
The much-awaited Mahesh Babu starrer, directed by SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, will start shooting in January 2025. Per a report by Gulte, the RRR director is on the lookout for perfect locations for the project. The script has been locked and rumors suggest that the movie might be titled Garuda—but there has been no confirmation on this yet. Meanwhile, the highlight is—the film will reportedly be made on a mind-boggling budget of ₹900-1,000cr.
'SSMB29' script development took two years
The upcoming film is being described as a "global feature" and is said to be a globe-trotting adventure movie. The film's screenplay has been written by Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father. At a recent event, Prasad revealed that it took them two years to develop the story for this movie. He also confirmed that the film will take viewers to a new world that has never been explored in Indian cinema before.
Is Babu's character inspired by Lord Hanuman?
There are speculations that Babu's character in the film may be inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. Babu is said to be undergoing a major physical transformation for SSMB29. His recent long hair and beard look have left netizens speculating. There are also rumors that the film could be a jungle adventure flick. The music for the movie will be composed by Rajamouli's frequent collaborator MM Keeravani.
Babu's recent and upcoming projects
Babu was last seen in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action-drama flick narrates the story of Ramana, a young man who hopes to reunite with his estranged mother after she abandoned him as a child. The actor is also set to lend his voice to the film Mufasa: The Lion King for its Telugu dub. The musical drama flick's Telugu dubbed version will see Babu voicing the character of Mufasa.