Summarize Simplifying... In short "Vijay 69", a unique blend of humor and emotion, is set to premiere on Netflix.

The film, starring Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, and Mihir Ahuja, emphasizes the message that age is no barrier to achieving dreams.

Kher, who recently appeared in "The Signature", also has "Emergency" lined up next. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Vijay 69' premieres on November 8

Anupam Kher zooms past challenges in new 'Vijay 69' poster

By Isha Sharma 01:47 pm Oct 28, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Netflix and YRF Entertainment have released a new poster for their upcoming film, Vijay 69. The movie, directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, will premiere on November 8. The film stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role and narrates an inspiring tale of a man who breaks societal norms at 69 by training for a triathlon. The trailer will be out tomorrow.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Film's essence

'Vijay 69' blends humor and emotion in its narrative

Vijay 69 is a one-of-a-kind mix of humor and emotion, revolving around the idea of "better late than never." Earlier, Kher expressed his excitement for the film in a statement. He said, "Vijay 69 is more than just a film—it's a testament to passion, perseverance, and the unshakable human spirit. It embodies the belief that age is never a barrier to pursuing our dreams."

Roy's statement

The film gives the message of 'winning at life'

Roy said he was excited about the film's premiere on Netflix. In a statement, he called it "a feel-good, slice-of-life film about passion, grit and overcoming obstacles to win at life or, sometimes, a triathlon." The film also stars Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Kher, meanwhile, was recently seen in The Signature and also has Emergency in the pipeline.