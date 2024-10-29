Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling November with a diverse range of OTT releases.

Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and Netflix's 'Bank Under Siege' kick off the month on November 7, followed by 'Vijay 69' on Netflix and 'Dune: Prophecy' on JioCinema.

Netflix wraps up the month with 'Joy', a film set in the 60s and 70s.

'Mithya' releases on Zee5 on November 1, 'Honey Bunny' will come a week later

'Citadel,' 'Dune: Prophecy,' 'Mithya': Unmissable OTT releases in November

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Oct 29, 202404:10 am

What's the story The month of November is all set to bring a deluge of new releases on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5. Among the most awaited titles are Citadel: Honey Bunny, Kishkindha Kandam, and Mithya: The Dark Chapter. The shows will premiere over the month, starting with Mithya 2 on Zee5 and Kishkindha Kandam on Disney+ Hotstar both releasing on Friday, November 1.

Upcoming releases

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' and 'Bank Under Siege' to premiere

After the first releases, Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7. The series follows an estranged couple (Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu) who must come together to save their child from a perilous past. On the same day, Netflix will release Bank Under Siege, a thrilling drama about a reporter racing against authorities to uncover the truth behind a bank heist.

Mid-month releases

'Vijay 69' and 'Dune: Prophecy' to hit screens

On November 8, Netflix will premiere Vijay 69, a touching slice-of-life movie starring Anupam Kher. Written and directed by Akshay Roy, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma for YRF Entertainment. Later in the month, JioCinema will release Dune: Prophecy on November 18. The series is a prequel to the 2021 movie Dune and delves into the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

Final release

Netflix's 'Joy' to conclude November OTT releases

To end the month, Netflix will drop Joy on November 22. The film is set in the 1960s and 1970s and culminates with Louise Joy Brown's birth and human trials. With such a diverse range of content, you're sure to find something that piques your interest in November's OTT lineup.