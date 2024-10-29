Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a cinematic treat this November with a line-up of exciting releases.

Bollywood films lined up for November 2024

'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Don't miss these November releases

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Oct 29, 202402:10 am

What's the story November 2024 is going to be a thrilling month for Bollywood lovers as a plethora of films are lined up for release. The month will see a variety of genres including fantasy dramas, comedies, historical dramas, and thrillers. The month will begin with a bang with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and then offer several other enticing options to choose from.

#1

'Singham Again' (November 1)

Singham Again marks the third installment in the successful franchise of Ajay Devgn's character Bajirao Singham. The film has an impressive cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan will be seen as Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene. It's directed by Rohit Shetty.

#2

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' (November 1)

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Balan is returning after Bhool Bhualaiyaa (2007), while Dixit and Dimri are new entrants to the franchise. Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the cast.

#3

'The Sabarmati Report' (November 15)

Vikrant Massey's much-delayed film The Sabarmati Report will release on November 15. The film, also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, delves into the complexities surrounding the 2002 Godhra tragedy that forever changed India's trajectory. Massey plays a journalist in the upcoming drama directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

#4, #5, #6

'Naam,' 'I Want To Talk' and 'All We...' (November 22)

The heavily delayed psychological thriller Naam, starring Devgn and directed by Bazmee, will finally be released on November 22. It was reportedly shot in the early 2000s. Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will also be released on the same day. It co-stars Johny Lever. Payal Kapadia's Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light is also releasing on November 22.