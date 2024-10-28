Summarize Simplifying... In short Nora Fatehi and South actress Sreeleela are reportedly in talks to star in Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming comedy, directed by Ambar Chakravarty.

The film, set to start production in 2025, will feature two strong, performance-driven female characters.

The film, set to start production in 2025, will feature two strong, performance-driven female characters.

Chaturvedi, known for his roles in films like "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Gehraiyaan", will add this project to his impressive portfolio, while Fatehi and Sreeleela continue to build on their successful careers.

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:29 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with his stellar performance in Gully Boy (2019), will star in a new project produced by Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is said to be a "high concept, hilarious comedy" where Chaturvedi will play an "interesting and never-before-seen role," reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie will have two female leads and the makers are reportedly in talks with Nora Fatehi and South Indian sensation Sreeleela for the roles.

Fatehi and Sreeleela are being considered for strong, performance-driven roles

An insider told the portal, "The film will have two heroines and the makers hope to soon lock the cast. While Fatehi is in talks for one character, the producers are also in touch with popular South actress Sreeleela for another pivotal part." "The actresses have liked the parts offered to them as they are quite strong and performance-driven. Also, both female characters are different from each other," added the source.

Ambar Chakravarty to direct the film

The upcoming comedy will be helmed by Ambar Chakravarty, a celebrated advertising creator. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025 under the joint venture of Jain and Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. This project joins Chaturvedi's impressive portfolio which already includes films from top production houses such as Excel Entertainment, Yash Raj Films (YRF), and Dharma Productions.

Chaturvedi, Fatehi, and Sreeleela's career highlights

Chaturvedi has been a part of many successful films such as Bunty Aur Babli (2021), Gehraiyaan (2022), Phone Bhoot (2022), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), and Yudhra (2024). He also has Dhadak 2 in his kitty. Fatehi rose to fame after her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate (2018) became a hit. She has since done non-dancing roles in Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021) and Crakk (2024). Sreeleela most recently appeared opposite Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram.