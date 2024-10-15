Is Saqib Saleem unhappy with 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' creators
In a surprising twist, actor Saqib Saleem was missing from the grand trailer launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The event, which was held on Tuesday, saw the presence of lead actors of the show Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu but Saleem's absence. This unexpected no-show has sparked speculation about his reduced screen time in the trailer of this highly anticipated series.
Saleem's reduced role in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer
Saleem was initially expected to have a major presence in the Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer. However, he was only seen in a few brief scenes, prompting industry insiders to suggest that a large part of his role was edited out. This unexpected change reportedly surprised Saleem, who had anticipated playing a more central part in the series' trailer narrative, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Saleem's cryptic Instagram post sparked speculation
Soon after the trailer launch, Saleem shared a cryptic post on Instagram which many saw as a subtle dig at the series creators. The post featured a picture of him with the caption, "Home alone and reading," and highlighted a sentence from a book: "Regardless of whether your circumstances are favorable or adverse, the important thing is to move through them graciously." The message has been interpreted as an expression of his feelings about his reduced role.
'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer launch and series details
Meanwhile, the trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny has been a hit among fans on social media. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series stars Dhawan and Prabhu in lead roles against a 1990s espionage backdrop. The action-packed trailer also hints at a connection to Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character Nadia Sinh from the original Citadel series. The show will premiere globally on November 7 on Amazon Prime Video.