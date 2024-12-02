Summarize Simplifying... In short Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared photos from her traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremonies, including the 'Pelli Kuthuru' and 'Mangalasnaanam'.

She looked radiant in a red saree and gold jewelry, some of which were heirlooms from her mother and grandmother.

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya's to tie knot on December 4

Glimpses: Bride-to-be Sobhita glows in red at 'Pelli Kuthuru' ceremony

What's the story The much-awaited wedding of actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will take place on Wednesday (December 4) in Hyderabad. Over the weekend, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a string of traditional Telugu ceremonies. Photos from the events, including their haldi ceremony, have been circulating on social media. Now, Dhulipala has shared another set of images from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony.

Bridal look

Dhulipala shared photos from 'Pelli Kuthuru' ceremony

Dhulipala took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, where she was seen dressed in a traditional red saree and gold jewelry. The actor looked radiant as she gave fans a glimpse of her bridal look. She captioned the post simply with "Pelli Kuthuru." In another post on Sunday, she shared pictures from the Raata Sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ceremonies.

Joint celebration

Chaitanya joined Dhulipala for 'Mangalasnaanam' ritual

Chaitanya joined Dhulipala and her family for the Mangalasnaanam ritual—his first appearance in the pre-wedding festivities. An attendee of the ceremony revealed, "Sobhita's wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride." "Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire...an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles."

Twitter Post

Take a look at these breathtaking pictures

Family tradition

Dhulipala donned family heirlooms for 'Raata' ceremony

During the Raata ceremony, Dhulipala donned the traditional jewelry of her mother and grandmother. A source close to the actor was cited by portals, as saying: "She has worn her mother and grandmother's jewelry pieces which made it even more special for the actor." This was followed by the Mangalasnaanam ritual, a Telugu version of the haldi ceremony where turmeric paste is smeared on the bride's body as part of an auspicious cleansing process before the wedding.

Cultural heritage

Dhulipala-Chaitanya wedding to follow Telugu customs

The upcoming wedding of Dhulipala and Chaitanya is going to be an elaborate eight-hour affair, deeply rooted in Telugu customs. Both actors are closely connected to their cultural heritage and have chosen to honor it through their wedding ceremonies. For her wedding day, Dhulipala has opted for a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari. This is Chaitanya's second marriage; he was earlier married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu but they got divorced in 2021.