Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who have been dating since 2022, recently celebrated their vibrant haldi ceremony.

Dhulipala donned two outfits, a red saree and a yellow ensemble, while Chaitanya sported a traditional kurta-pajama.

Dismissing rumors of selling their wedding film rights to Netflix, the couple is excitedly preparing for their grand wedding, steeped in Telugu Brahmin customs.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to wed on December 4

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala look radiant in beautiful 'haldi' photos

By Isha Sharma 01:35 pm Nov 29, 202401:35 pm

What's the story The pre-wedding celebrations of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala kicked off with a colorful haldi ceremony on Friday in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by close family members, marking the start of their wedding festivities. The couple will get married at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, on December 4.

Wedding attire

Dhulipala and Chaitanya's traditional attire for haldi ceremony

Dhulipala chose two different outfits for the haldi ceremony. She first wore a bright red saree with a full-hand blouse, accessorizing it with a chunky choker and maang tikka. She later changed into a yellow outfit, reminiscent of her memorable character Vanathi from Ponniyin Selvan﻿. Chaitanya wore a traditional kurtapajama set and was seen looking cheerful throughout the event.

Twitter Post

Rumor clarification

Chaitanya denied rumors of selling wedding film rights

Ahead of their wedding, rumors were rife that the couple had sold their wedding film rights to Netflix for a staggering ₹50cr. However, Chaitanya dismissed these claims in an interview with Zoom, saying, "This is false news. There is no such deal." He also said he was excited about the upcoming nuptials and getting to know Dhulipala's family over the past few months.

Wedding details

Couple's engagement and wedding preparations

Chaitanya and Dhulipala, who have been dating since 2022, got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad. Their wedding is likely to be a grand affair, following traditional Telugu Brahmin customs. Reportedly, the ceremony will include eight hours of rituals steeped in tradition. For her wedding day, Dhulipala has opted for a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree ﻿with real gold zari. This is Chaitanya's second marriage; he was earlier married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu but they got divorced in 2021.