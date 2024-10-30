Summarize Simplifying... In short Ananya Panday, recently seen in Netflix's CTRL, is rumored to be dating Walker Blanco, a former model and animal lover from Chicago.

Blanco, who was spotted with Panday at a high-profile engagement in India, is known for his private lifestyle and adventurous spirit, as seen in his social media posts about scuba diving and yacht trips.

Panday, post her split from Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to return with the second season of Call Me Bae and has several upcoming projects.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am Oct 30, 202411:57 am

What's the story Ananya Panday, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Wednesday, received a special birthday wish from Walker Blanco that has sent social media into a frenzy. The post featured a picture of Panday with the caption, "Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!" This public display of affection has led netizens to speculate about a possible romance between the two. But before we jump to conclusions, let's know more about Blanco.

Blanco, a former model from Chicago, Illinois, went to Westminster Christian School in Florida. His Instagram profile shows his love for animals and adventure. From a peacock to a white parrot, his profile is filled with photos of him with different animals and birds. He also gives a glimpse of his luxurious lifestyle through posts about scuba diving, yacht trips, trekking, and stunning sunsets at sea.

Blanco was seen with Panday in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony earlier this year. According to reports, he is currently employed at Vantara in Jamnagar. Despite his penchant for privacy, a 2017 Facebook post revealed that he was once in a relationship with a woman named Sylvia Guso. There hasn't been any additional information regarding their relationship or any breakup since that time.

Reportedly, Panday began dating Blanco after her split from Aditya Roy Kapur. On the work front, Panday was recently seen in the Netflix film CTRL. She has a slew of upcoming projects including The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, Run For Young, and Darbadar. After captivating audiences with her performances in OTT projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae, she is returning with the second season of Call Me Bae﻿.