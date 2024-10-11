Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Arjun Mathur has tied the knot with production designer Tejpal, who has worked on notable projects like The White Tiger and Life of Pi.

Arjun Mathur married long-time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal

'Simply time for us to solemnize': Arjun Mathur confirms wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 05:21 pm Oct 11, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Actor Arjun Mathur, who is best known for his role in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, has confirmed his marriage to long-time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal. Mathur himself confirmed the news after a photo of their wedding ceremony went viral online recently. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about this milestone in his personal life.

Wedding details

'We were extremely fortunate to keep it small...'

Expressing his happiness about the wedding, Mathur said, "Tiya and I have been as good as married for many years now, and it was simply time for us to solemnize." "We were extremely fortunate to be able to keep it as small and intimate as we wanted." "We believe that intimacy is beautiful, as long as it stays private. Once public, it becomes something else, which we have all seen enough of in recent times," he added.

Bride's background

Meet the bride: Tejpal's impressive career in production design

Tejpal, Mathur's new wife, is a successful production designer with an impressive portfolio. She has lent her talent to several films and television shows over the course of her career. Her work includes notable titles like The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan. Earlier in her career, she also worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi before moving into production design.

Career commitment

Mathur's passion for acting remains undeterred

Meanwhile, Mathur has appeared in films such as My Name Is Khan and Luck By Chance and was nominated for an International Emmy for Made in Heaven. In an earlier interview, he said, "I only want to be simply working as an actor...The hunger never ends, I want to be acting till the day I die." To note, Mathur was previously married to Simrit Malhi. They tied the knot in 2010 and divorced two years later.