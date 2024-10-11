Summarize Simplifying... In short Konkona Sen Sharma, a seasoned Bollywood actress, has shed light on the industry's deep-seated biases and inequalities.

She highlighted the problematic hierarchy, including discrimination in catering and seating arrangements, and the mistreatment of women, particularly those in non-senior roles who are often treated like "furniture or equipment."

Sen Sharma also expressed concern over unreported sexual harassment cases, applauding the resilience of women who continue to work in such challenging environments.

Konkona Sen Sharma spoke about gender dynamics

Konkona Sen Sharma exposes film industry's 'hugely problematic' 'hierarchy'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:19 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, acclaimed actor Konkona Sen Sharma opened up about the harsh realities of gender dynamics in the film industry. She revealed that a "hierarchy" exists on movie sets, where treatment and amenities are often determined by an individual's gender, class, or caste. Calling this system "hugely problematic, patriarchal, regressive, and hierarchical," she spoke about its impact on various aspects of set life.

Discrimination details

'Who's allowed to sit where? Who's allowed to eat what?'

Further elaborating on the discrimination, Sen Sharma said, "I mean, even in terms of catering. Who is allowed to sit where? Who is allowed to eat what? Where are the bathrooms?" She also questioned the impunity enjoyed by certain people on set. The actor's revelations have shed light on the deep-rooted biases and inequalities that continue to exist behind the scenes in Bollywood.

Women's plight

Sen Sharma highlighted the mistreatment of women on film sets

The 44-year-old actor, who has been in the industry for over two decades, also expressed her concern about how women are treated on film sets. She revealed that only senior female actors and crew are respected, while other female crew members are often treated like "furniture or equipment." "Their bodies are pushed. It's very difficult to work in that environment," she said.

Harassment concerns

Sen Sharma discussed unreported sexual harassment cases in Bollywood

In the same interview, Sen Sharma also touched upon the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry. She expressed her concern over the many instances that have not been reported or addressed. Despite finding it challenging to work in such an environment, she voiced her admiration for women who continue to persevere under these difficult circumstances.