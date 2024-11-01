Summarize Simplifying... In short Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, who first met at an Aston Martin event in 2021, are expecting a baby.

The couple, who went Instagram official in June 2022, got engaged during a Switzerland trip and tied the knot in a ceremony at the historic Castello di Rocca.

Westwick donned an Armani tuxedo and Jackson stunned in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown for their wedding.

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:20 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick announced pregnancy on Instagram by posting several lovey-dovey pictures from a maternal shoot. This comes two months after the pair tied the knot in a three-day wedding extravaganza on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The couple had first exchanged vows at a small civil ceremony at the Connaught Hotel in London on August 9, before hosting a second ceremony in Italy. Here's looking at their relationship timeline.

Love story

The couple's 1st meeting and relationship timeline

Jackson and Westwick first crossed paths at an Aston Martin event in 2021. Although there were sparks initially, Jackson was sold when Westwick suggested a dog-friendly cafe for their first date so that their pets could join. They went Instagram official in June 2022 and made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the National Film Awards in London in July 2022.

Next steps

Westwick and Jackson's engagement

In January this year, Jackson posted photos from their Switzerland trip, which featured Westwick's proposal. Thereafter, the wedding festivities kicked off with a sunset cruise on the Motonave Patrizia, and a ceremony at the historic Castello di Rocca. Jackson's four-year-old son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou, was Westwick's best man. The couple invited 220 guests from across the globe.

New beginnings

Couple's wedding attire and recent works

For their wedding, Westwick wore a black-and-white Armani tuxedo while Jackson wore a custom-made gown by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Jackson made heads turn in her white strapless wedding gown, complete with a veil. On the work front, the British model and actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Crakk Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Congratulations to the to-be parents!