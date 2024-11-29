Summarize Simplifying... In short Palaash Muchhal, known for directing films like Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai, has confirmed he's dating Smriti Mandhana, expressing pride in her achievements.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana went Instagram official in July

'I'm a proud boyfriend': Palaash Muchhal confirms dating Smriti Mandhana

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm Nov 29, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Composer-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal has finally gone public with his relationship with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The couple, who went Instagram official in July while celebrating their five-year anniversary, had been rumored to be dating for a while now. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Muchhal said he was "proud" to be Mandhana's boyfriend and spoke about his preference for privacy.

Public scrutiny

Muchhal's pride and discomfort over public attention

Muchhal said, "I feel very proud, obviously, because I am her partner; boyfriend till now. I'm very proud of her achievements." "But I like to keep my personal life private. This is the time I should work as much as I can." However, he confessed that he felt uneasy when their relationship became a topic of public interest during the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Relationship privacy

'I am very shy in public and an introvert'

Muchhal opened up about a more private side to him during the interview. He confessed to being "very shy in public and an introvert." He said, "People don't believe it as I have a lot of friends and I've been on the stage as well. But even whenever I pose during events and parties, I feel very shy."

Unwanted attention

'Didn't know that time that I was on the camera'

Muchhal also recalled an incident during the WPL where he was unknowingly caught on camera while meeting Mandhana on the field. "It was a very uncomfortable situation for me because during WPL, I didn't know that time that I was on the camera when I was meeting her on the field." "Even in my shows, people keep shouting RCB, RCB." Muchhal is known for directing Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai, both starring Rajpal Yadav.