Dulquer's 'Lucky Baskhar' is solid; earns ₹32.9cr in 5 days
Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki, has taken a strong start at the box office. In its first five days of release, the movie has reportedly earned an impressive ₹32.9cr net across India. The film's earnings on Monday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹3.5cr for all languages combined.
'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed steady growth in initial days
The film's earnings witnessed a steady rise over the first four days. On its paid preview day (last Wednesday), it had collected ₹0.9cr, followed by ₹6.45cr on Thursday (Day 1). The collections further rose to ₹6.55cr on Friday (Day 2) and ₹7.5cr on Saturday (Day 3). By Sunday (Day 4), the film had raked in another ₹8cr, taking its five-day net collection in India to ₹32.9cr.
'Lucky Baskhar' saw varied theater occupancy across regions
On Monday, Lucky Baskhar recorded an overall 23.1% Telugu occupancy, with the highest attendance during night shows at 30.3%. Regionally, the film saw its highest Telugu (2D) occupancy in Karimnagar at 51%, followed by Warangal at 39.75%. For Tamil viewership, the overall occupancy was slightly higher at 36.98%, with Coimbatore recording the highest regional occupancy of 55%.
'Lucky Baskhar' also drew in Malayalam-speaking audience
Apart from Telugu and Tamil audiences, Lucky Baskhar also pulled a huge Malayalam-speaking audience. The film had an overall 28.97% Malayalam occupancy on Monday, with night shows pulling the most audience at 51.43%. Regionally, Bengaluru and Chennai both witnessed high Malayalam (2D) occupancy rates of 41.25% and 41% respectively.