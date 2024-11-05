Summarize Simplifying... In short Dulquer's film 'Lucky Baskhar' is making waves at the box office, raking in ₹32.9cr in just five days.

The movie is attracting audiences across languages, with notable theater occupancy in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The movie is attracting audiences across languages, with notable theater occupancy in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

With the highest regional occupancy recorded in cities like Karimnagar, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 'Lucky Baskhar' is proving to be a crowd-puller.

Dulquer's 'Lucky Baskhar' is running in theaters now

Dulquer's 'Lucky Baskhar' is solid; earns ₹32.9cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:21 am Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki, has taken a strong start at the box office. In its first five days of release, the movie has reportedly earned an impressive ₹32.9cr net across India. The film's earnings on Monday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹3.5cr for all languages combined.

Earnings breakdown

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed steady growth in initial days

The film's earnings witnessed a steady rise over the first four days. On its paid preview day (last Wednesday), it had collected ₹0.9cr, followed by ₹6.45cr on Thursday (Day 1). The collections further rose to ₹6.55cr on Friday (Day 2) and ₹7.5cr on Saturday (Day 3). By Sunday (Day 4), the film had raked in another ₹8cr, taking its five-day net collection in India to ₹32.9cr.

Occupancy rates

'Lucky Baskhar' saw varied theater occupancy across regions

On Monday, Lucky Baskhar recorded an overall 23.1% Telugu occupancy, with the highest attendance during night shows at 30.3%. Regionally, the film saw its highest Telugu (2D) occupancy in Karimnagar at 51%, followed by Warangal at 39.75%. For Tamil viewership, the overall occupancy was slightly higher at 36.98%, with Coimbatore recording the highest regional occupancy of 55%.

Malayalam viewership

'Lucky Baskhar' also drew in Malayalam-speaking audience

Apart from Telugu and Tamil audiences, Lucky Baskhar also pulled a huge Malayalam-speaking audience. The film had an overall 28.97% Malayalam occupancy on Monday, with night shows pulling the most audience at 51.43%. Regionally, Bengaluru and Chennai both witnessed high Malayalam (2D) occupancy rates of 41.25% and 41% respectively.