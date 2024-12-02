Summarize Simplifying... In short Vivek Oberoi, a successful actor and entrepreneur, has amassed a net worth of ₹1,200cr ($160 million) through strategic business investments and a diverse acting career.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey at 10, he later ventured into real estate and co-founded Mega Entertainment and Svarnim University.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey at 10, he later ventured into real estate and co-founded Mega Entertainment and Svarnim University.

Despite personal setbacks, he reinvented his acting career through regional cinema and web series, maintaining that business enables him to pursue his passion for acting without compromise.

Oberoi's net worth is around ₹1,200cr

The secret to Vivek Oberoi's ₹1,200cr net worth

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:48 pm Dec 02, 202402:48 pm

What's the story Vivek Oberoi recently made headlines after he bought a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan for an eye-popping ₹12cr. The extravagant purchase sparked interest in the actor's wealth, considering the ups and downs of his film career. Despite professional setbacks owing to personal issues and a career lull, Oberoi has built a huge fortune outside cinema. His net worth is reportedly around ₹1,200cr, making him one of India's richest actors. Here's how he achieved it.

Beginnings

Oberoi founded 1st company at 19, sold it at 22

The 48-year-old actor, who has invested in over 30 firms, earlier revealed that he started selling perfumes door-to-door when he was just 10 years old. Crediting father Suresh Oberoi for instilling the germ of entrepreneurship in him, Oberoi recalled how whatever he "managed to sell beyond the marked price" became his, and this lured him into business. He founded a tech company at 19 and sold it for a profit at 22.

Career trajectory

Oberoi's career journey and venture into regional cinema

Oberoi made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Company, and then went on to star in successful films like Saathiya, Masti, and Omkara. His personal life, which was marred by a tumultuous relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a public fallout with superstar Salman Khan, reportedly affected his professional journey. However, he reinvented himself by delving into regional cinema and web series like Inside Edge.

Business investments

Oberoi's strategic business ventures contribute to wealth

Oberoi's wealth can be attributed to his smart business investments. He entered the real estate business early on, establishing Karrm Infrastructure and co-founding Mega Entertainment, an event management company. He is also working on a ₹2,300cr real estate project Aqua Arc in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. He co-founded Svarnim University, reportedly. These ventures have played a major role in his ₹1,200cr ($160 million) net worth.

Philosophy

'Acting is my passion, business is the enabler'

In a recent interview with PTI, Oberoi opened up about his business philosophy. He said, "Acting is my passion, and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely." "There's no compulsion to do something that I'm not enjoying...It has given me that freedom." He highlighted economic independence to fulfill one's dreams and provide for their kids.