Alia Bhatt to promote environmental awareness

Alia Bhatt resumes role as ALT EFF goodwill ambassador

By Tanvi Gupta 11:36 am Nov 22, 202411:36 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has returned as the goodwill ambassador for the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF). The festival organizers made the announcement on Friday. Bhatt will continue to advocate for sustainability and environmental awareness through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed Poachers (Amazon Prime Video) under Bhatt's banner, will be joining her in this endeavor.

Festival collaboration

Bhatt expressed enthusiasm for ALT EFF partnership

Bhatt expressed her excitement about the renewed partnership with ALT EFF for its 2024 edition. She called the festival "a celebration of films that uplift and showcase nature's resilience." Bhatt stressed it is a platform to witness "the real impact of environmental change through powerful storytelling." She noted ALT EFF will host over 100 screenings across India, uniting compelling narratives about climate change and our planet's future.

Director's remarks

Festival director praised Bhatt's environmental advocacy

Festival director Kunal Khanna said he was thrilled to have Bhatt continue her association with ALT EFF. He described her as "a passionate advocate for the environment," and praised her creative work through Eternal Sunshine Productions. Khanna added that with Bhatt and Mehta as ambassadors, ALT EFF is uniquely placed to amplify filmmakers' voices who wish to use impact film and storytelling to drive environmental action.

Festival highlights

ALT EFF 2024 to feature films, workshops on environmental issues

ALT EFF 2024 will showcase a range of films, workshops, and panel discussions focused on pressing environmental issues. With Bhatt and Mehta leading the charge, the festival aims to encourage global communities to reconsider their connection with the planet. This move is in line with Bhatt's dedication to environmental activism and her conviction that storytelling can change the world and tackle global issues.