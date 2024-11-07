Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his struggles with mental health and Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

Arjun Kapoor was diagnosed with mild depression

Arjun Kapoor diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease: What is this condition

By Tanvi Gupta 05:22 pm Nov 07, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently made a successful comeback with Singham Again after a string of unsuccessful films, has opened up about his mental health struggles. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he was diagnosed with mild depression and Hashimoto's disease—an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland. He detailed how professional failures led to self-doubt and negativity, which eventually manifested as depression.

'Negative always sounds louder': Kapoor on mental health struggles

Kapoor detailed his mental health journey, saying, "You will have moments of self-doubt in any profession and you fight through it. When films don't pan out, those moments become days, then months and then years." "You start doubting yourself, the negative always sounds louder. Moreover, being a fat kid creates a lot of mental trauma for years and you don't realize that. Your equation with food and taking care of yourself."

Kapoor sought therapy to cope with depression

Further, Kapoor revealed that he turned to therapy to cope with his mental health issues. "So, when I went through this phase, I started seeking therapy. I have been somebody who has taken responsibility, I don't go and talk to people about it." "I tried to deal with it the best way I could. The depression and therapy part started happening last year." He added that his therapist diagnosed him with mild depression during this time.

'I started watching YouTube shorts to put myself to sleep'

He further added, "I have never been a bitter or negative person, but it started festering inside me in a very off way. I started watching YouTube shorts to put myself to sleep. I started therapy and went to a couple of therapists who didn't work out." "I then found someone who really allowed me to speak. She did diagnose me with mild depression at that point of time which is very circumstantial."

Kapoor also disclosed his battle with Hashimoto's disease

Along with his mental health issues, Kapoor also revealed his fight with Hashimoto's disease. He said, "I haven't always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto's disease (an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland), which is an extension of the thyroid." "It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress. That happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it, I said, 'No, this can't be.'"

Medical jargon: What is Hashimoto's disease?

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) explains that Hashimoto's disease is an autoimmune disorder that often leads to hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid; in rare cases, it can cause hyperthyroidism, or an overactive thyroid. Thyroid hormones regulate the body's energy use, impacting almost every organ—even influencing heart rate.