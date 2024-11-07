Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a blast from the past with the trailer of 'Naam', featuring the fierce Ajay Devgn.

This film, a collaboration between Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies, is marked by the emotional music of Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid.

The release of 'Naam' coincides with Devgn's appearance in 'Singham Again', making it a double treat for his fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ready for 2000s throwback? Watch 'Naam' trailer featuring fierce Devgn

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Nov 07, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Roongta Entertainment has unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited action-thriller Naam, starring Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before avatar. This is the fourth collaboration of Devgn with director Anees Bazmee after Hulchul, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Deewangee, and is produced by Anil Roongta under his banner Roongta Entertainment. Initially slated for a 2022 release, Naam was delayed several times before it confirmed its November 22 premiere. Per reports, it was shot around 2003-2004!

Film details

'Naam' plot and cast details revealed

Naam tells the story of a man, played by Devgn, who sets out on a journey to rediscover his identity after losing his memory. The film deals with "self-discovery, loss, and redemption" as Devgn's character faces his past. Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Dev play pivotal roles in the film. Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was supposed to star in Naam but dropped out of the project and was replaced by Reddy.

Behind the scenes

'Naam' production and music composition highlights

Naam is a joint venture of Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies. The film's music, which adds to its emotional and dramatic moments, is given by Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid. Producer Roongta had said he was excited about the project. "Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of the superhit duo of Ajay and Anees." The film's release comes amid Devgn's appearance in Singham Again.