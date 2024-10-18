Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming 'Singham Again', costume designer Shetty has crafted unique looks for the ensemble cast.

For Ajay Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham, he's opted for solid colors and denims to maintain the tough persona.

He's also styled Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's characters, while new entrants Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have been given an all-evil and muscular look respectively.

'Singham Again' costume designer spills beans on the designing process

'Singham Again': Inside the costume designing process for ensemble cast

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Oct 18, 202402:10 am

What's the story Navin Shetty, the costume designer of the upcoming film Singham Again, has revealed his unique approach to styling the three lead characters. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Shetty was tasked with giving each character a distinctive look while keeping their established personas intact. He shared insights into his process and the challenges he faced in a recent interview with Mid-Day.

Shetty's approach to Devgn's look in 'Singham Again'

Shetty also spoke about how he styled Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham. He said, "Rohit sir's [Shetty, filmmaker] brief was that he wanted Ajay's civilian look to be different from the previous Singham editions." "At the same time, he didn't want me to lose the strong, tough persona of Bajirao Singham. We have given him solid colors with denims," Shetty added.

Styling Kumar and Singh's characters in 'Singham Again'

Shetty also opened up about working with Kumar and Singh. He said he loved working with Kumar, adding, "When you have a fit actor like Akshay sir, you get an upper hand to play around with styles and cuts." As for Singh's character Simmba, he said the director wanted to break away from Singh's usually flamboyant personal style.

Shetty's vision for new characters and Kapoor's antagonist role

Shetty also spoke about how he styled the latest entrants of the cop universe, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He said that Shetty wanted Shroff to look muscular and tough, as he is the fitness idol of the youth. For Kapoor's villainous role, Shetty was told to make him look all-evil. "He is the Raavan of the story. We experimented a lot with Arjun's hair, make-up and costumes."