'Singham Again': Inside the costume designing process for ensemble cast
Navin Shetty, the costume designer of the upcoming film Singham Again, has revealed his unique approach to styling the three lead characters. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Shetty was tasked with giving each character a distinctive look while keeping their established personas intact. He shared insights into his process and the challenges he faced in a recent interview with Mid-Day.
Shetty's approach to Devgn's look in 'Singham Again'
Shetty also spoke about how he styled Devgn's character, Bajirao Singham. He said, "Rohit sir's [Shetty, filmmaker] brief was that he wanted Ajay's civilian look to be different from the previous Singham editions." "At the same time, he didn't want me to lose the strong, tough persona of Bajirao Singham. We have given him solid colors with denims," Shetty added.
Styling Kumar and Singh's characters in 'Singham Again'
Shetty also opened up about working with Kumar and Singh. He said he loved working with Kumar, adding, "When you have a fit actor like Akshay sir, you get an upper hand to play around with styles and cuts." As for Singh's character Simmba, he said the director wanted to break away from Singh's usually flamboyant personal style.
Shetty's vision for new characters and Kapoor's antagonist role
Shetty also spoke about how he styled the latest entrants of the cop universe, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He said that Shetty wanted Shroff to look muscular and tough, as he is the fitness idol of the youth. For Kapoor's villainous role, Shetty was told to make him look all-evil. "He is the Raavan of the story. We experimented a lot with Arjun's hair, make-up and costumes."