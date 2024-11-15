Jolie-Pitt's winery war heads to trial; may last till 2026
The bitter legal battle between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, is headed to trial. This comes after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently denied Jolie's attempt to dismiss the case. An insider told Page Six, "Eventually Angie and Brad will have to sit with depositions, there's now no way out as they move toward trial."
The roots of Pitt-Jolie's winery dispute
The Pitt-Jolie feud started after their 2016 highly-publicized divorce, over the vineyard they bought together in 2008. The estate's worth, which they purchased for an estimated $60 million, has doubled to $162 million in 2021. Things heated up when Jolie sold half her shares to beverage giant Stoli's wine division. Pitt challenged the sale as a violation of their contract and attempted to void the deal.
Jolie's allegations and Pitt's response
In her response to Pitt's lawsuit, Jolie disclosed intimate details of their relationship in legal documents. She alleged that she didn't sell to Pitt as he wanted her to sign a burdensome non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that would hide alleged past misconduct. Meanwhile, Pitt's lawyers have maintained that the case is a "straightforward business dispute," accusing Jolie of introducing personal elements that have complicated the proceedings.
Trial date and potential outcomes
Now, in the latest update, the Pitt-Jolie dispute could see a trial date as early as April 2025, but considering the case's complexity, it may not be heard until 2026. The Stoli group that purchased Jolie's shares is also seeking to dismiss a case and has a hearing in March. This legal battle has already cost both parties dearly, with Jolie even suing Pitt for $350 million alleging misuse of the winery's assets.