'Watson' premieres on January 26

When to watch CBS's new Sherlock Holmes series, 'Watson'

What's the story CBS has announced a schedule change for its upcoming medical drama series, Watson. The show, created by Craig Sweeny and starring Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, will debut on January 26 at 10:00pm ET following the AFC Championship Game. However, post-premiere, the series will shift from its initial Sunday 10:00pm slot to an earlier 9:00pm slot starting February 16.

Schedule conflict

'Watson' to be delayed due to Grammy Awards

While the premiere date for Watson stays the same, there will be a three-week gap between the first and second episodes. This is because the Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, February 2, from 8:00pm to 11:30pm. The Super Bowl on February 9 also falls in this window. CBS has smartly planned this staggered premiere to not clash with these high-profile events.

Strategic placement

CBS positions 'Watson' between 2 popular shows

CBS has strategically slotted Watson in its Sunday lineup, right between two well-established shows, Tracker at 8:00pm and The Equalizer at 10:00pm, Screen Rant reported. This move shows the network's high expectations from the new series. Despite the initial delay, this placement could potentially build anticipation and viewership for Watson's return on February 16.

Series premise

'Watson' explores post-Holmes era in unique twist

The series Watson offers a unique twist to the classic Sherlock Holmes narrative. Set a year after Holmes's death, Dr. Watson opens a clinic for rare diseases and uses his late friend's detective skills to solve medical cases. This exploration of the post-Holmes era is a fresh take on Sherlock Holmes adaptations, adding an element of intrigue to the series. It also stars Rochelle Aytes and Eve Harlow.