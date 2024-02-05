Major win for India at Grammys 2024!

What's the story At the 66th Grammy Awards, Indian maestros Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain secured awards for their fusion band Shakti. The Grammy for Best Global Music Album was bestowed upon them for their album, This Moment. Released on June 30, it comprises eight enchanting songs, featuring the collective talents of John McLaughlin (guitar synth), Hussain (tabla), Mahadevan (vocal), V Selvaganesh (percussion), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violin).

'India, we are proud of you': Mahadevan

In his acceptance speech, Mahadevan expressed gratitude, stating, "Thank you boys. Thank you, God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you." He continued, "Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to." The band was nominated alongside prominent artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Shakti's Grammy win marked a historic milestone

The Shakti band, founded in 1973, specializes in acoustic fusion music blending Indian and jazz elements. "Shakti" translates to "creative intelligence, beauty, and power." Their 2024 Grammy marks a milestone in their 46-year journey. Re-formed in 2020, Shakti released This Moment, their first album in 46 years, followed by a world tour, including India, Europe, and the US.

Meanwhile, Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia won in Best Performance Category

The Grammys celebrated not only mainstream artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus but also recognized the brilliance of percussionist Hussain and flutist Rakesh Chaurasia. Their collaborative effort in the song Pashto secured the award for Best Global Music Performance. The category showcased diverse nominees, including Falu's Abundance In Millets with Indian PM Narendra Modi and Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer.

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album was also clinched by Hussain, Chaurasia

Pashto aside, Hussain and Chaurasia took home a Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak. They emerged victorious over artists like Ben Wendel and Julian Lage. With this, Hussain now boasts a total of three Grammys, while Chaurasia celebrated his second win. Grammy winner Ricky Kej hailed these achievements—expressing gratitude for witnessing the remarkable night for Indian artists at the Grammys.

