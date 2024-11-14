Quincy Jones's (91) cause of death revealed: Pancreatic cancer
The cause of death of legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who died on November 3, has been revealed to be pancreatic cancer. He was 91. Notably, Jones had never publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis before his death. The 28-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles surrounded by his family, according to Jones's publicist Arnold Robinson.
Jones's family confirmed his passing, celebrated his life
Jones's family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement last week. They expressed their grief, saying: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones's passing." They chose to celebrate his life and legacy by saying, "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
'Quincy Jones's heart will beat for eternity'
The family added, "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones's heart will beat for eternity." Jones is survived by seven children, including Parks and Recreation actor Rashida Jones. She paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, describing him as "a giant. An icon...all accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love." "He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved...That's his legacy."
Jones's illustrious career and cultural influence
Jones's career was defined by his collaborations with music legends like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Aretha Franklin. Apart from music, his cultural impact extended to attending state dinners with the likes of Picasso, celebrating birthdays with Nelson Mandela, and overseeing President Bill Clinton's first inauguration celebration. He also oversaw the all-star recording of We Are the World for famine relief in 1985.