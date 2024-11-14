Summarize Simplifying... In short Music legend Quincy Jones, known for his collaborations with icons like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has passed away at 91 due to pancreatic cancer.

His family and daughter, actress Rashida Jones, remember him as a man whose love was expressed through his music, leaving a legacy that will "beat for eternity".

His cultural influence extended beyond music, marking milestones with figures like Picasso and Nelson Mandela, and contributing to global causes like the 1985 famine relief with "We Are the World".

Quincy Jones died on November 3

Quincy Jones's (91) cause of death revealed: Pancreatic cancer

By Tanvi Gupta 12:11 pm Nov 14, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The cause of death of legendary music producer Quincy Jones, who died on November 3, has been revealed to be pancreatic cancer. He was 91. Notably, Jones had never publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis before his death. The 28-time Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer died at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles surrounded by his family, according to Jones's publicist Arnold Robinson.

Family statement

Jones's family confirmed his passing, celebrated his life

Jones's family confirmed his death in a heartfelt statement last week. They expressed their grief, saying: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones's passing." They chose to celebrate his life and legacy by saying, "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Legacy

'Quincy Jones's heart will beat for eternity'

The family added, "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones's heart will beat for eternity." Jones is survived by seven children, including Parks and Recreation actor Rashida Jones. She paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, describing him as "a giant. An icon...all accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love." "He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved...That's his legacy."

Career highlights

Jones's illustrious career and cultural influence

Jones's career was defined by his collaborations with music legends like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Aretha Franklin. Apart from music, his cultural impact extended to attending state dinners with the likes of Picasso, celebrating birthdays with Nelson Mandela, and overseeing President Bill Clinton's first inauguration celebration. He also oversaw the all-star recording of We Are the World for famine relief in 1985.