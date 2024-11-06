Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Christina Applegate is battling Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a disease causing her daily pain and physical limitations.

She struggles with tasks as simple as picking up her phone due to the disease's impact on her hands.

Despite the pain, she and others with MS often appear healthy, making it an "invisible disease".

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021

'I lay in bed screaming': Christina Applegate's battle with MS

What's the story Famed Anchorman actor Christina Applegate has recently spoken about her daily battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Diagnosed in 2021, she said on Monday's episode of her MesSy podcast that she suffers from excruciating physical symptoms every single day. "I lay in bed screaming," Applegate confessed. "Everybody has different ways of it showing up. I lay in bed screaming. Like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing."

Painful reality

Applegate's daily struggle with MS symptoms

Applegate further detailed her daily struggle with MS symptoms while speaking with Rory Kandel, a California bakery owner who also has MS. Kandel described her own symptoms as "manifest in pain" that feels like having "knives in your spine" that prevent her from moving at times. When asked if she experiences similar pain, Applegate responded, "Every single day of my life."

Physical limitations

'I can't even pick up my phone sometimes...'

The actor also detailed how MS has impacted her ability to do simple things. "I can't even pick up my phone sometimes, because now it's traveled into my hands. So I'll try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV. I can't open bottles now." Despite their painful symptoms, Kandel noted they all still look outwardly healthy to the rest of the world. Applegate added, "Because it's the beauty of the invisible disease."

Coping strategies

Applegate's daily routine and coping mechanisms

Applegate also shared how she determines what her day will be like based on how easy it is to get out of bed. "I just lay in bed all the time." "But if I put my feet on the ground and they're hurting like extraordinarily bad to the touch, I was like, 'Yep. Gonna get back in my bed and pee in my diaper because I don't feel like walking all the way to the damn bathroom.'"