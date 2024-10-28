Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood star Salman Khan is reportedly sleepless following the murder of his close friend, Baba Siddique.

Siddique was shot by three gunmen in Mumbai, with a viral post linking the crime to Lawrence Bishnoi and issuing a warning to Khan.

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, have also expressed their condolences to the Siddique family.

Salman Khan is supporting Baba Siddique's family

Salman is 'sleepless' after Baba Siddique's murder, reveals son Zeeshan

By Isha Sharma 02:27 pm Oct 28, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been left shaken by the recent murder of his close friend, political leader Baba Siddique. The actor has been emotionally supporting the late politician's family, especially his son Zeeshan Siddique. In a recent interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan revealed that Khan calls him every night to check on him and talks about being unable to sleep due to the incident.

'Salman bhai was very upset after the murder'

Zeeshan shared, "Salman bhai was very upset after the murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close like real brothers." "After dad's death, bhai supported a lot. He always checks in on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there." Khan was among the first celebrities to visit the hospital after Siddique's attack and also attended his funeral.

Bollywood's outpouring of support for the Siddique family

Apart from Khan, other Bollywood stars including Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt have also extended their condolences to the Siddique family. Zeeshan said, "I don't consider my dad's friends as celebrities because people who come home, who are friends of your father and are friends with the family, they are like members of the family," he said.

Siddique's murder: A brief overview

Siddique was fatally shot by three gunmen on October 12 while returning from his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra East, Mumbai. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. After his death, a viral post claimed responsibility for the murder and linked it to Lawrence Bishnoi. The post also contained a warning for Khan, leading to increased security measures for the actor.