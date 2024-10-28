California duplex, Toronto bungalow: Meet Diljit Dosanjh—'GOAT' of real estate
Celebrated singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his grand lifestyle. His wealth is estimated to be around ₹172cr. This affluence is evident in his real estate portfolio which includes a California duplex and a Toronto bungalow. He also owns a family home in Ludhiana and an upscale apartment in Mumbai's Khar area. The latter property alone is reportedly worth ₹10-12cr. Let's take a deep dive.
Inside Dosanjh's California duplex and Toronto bungalow
Dosanjh's California duplex is a testament to his taste for luxury. It features wooden flooring, cream walls, a six-seater table, a spacious balcony, a pool, a stylish bar, and more. His Toronto bungalow is equally opulent with glass walls and a pearly white kitchen. This property serves as the backdrop for many of his Instagram Reels. His family home in Ludhiana (Dugri Phase 2) is also part of his impressive real estate collection.
From Porsche to Rolls-Royce Ghost, his four-wheeler collection is wow!
Apart from his real estate, Dosanjh also has an enviable collection of luxury cars. His garage features a Mitsubishi Pajero, a white Range Rover Sport, a black Mercedes Benz S Class, and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost. He has not one but two Porsche cars, a Porsche Cayenne (₹1.92 crore) and a Porsche Panamera (over ₹2 crore). Other prominent cars in his fleet include a Mercedes Benz G63 and a BMW 520D.
Dosanjh's penchant for luxury goods
Dosanjh's love for luxury goes beyond properties and cars. He owns a Gucci lion-head pendant embellished with faux pearls and crystal details, worth ₹1,48,404. His wardrobe also features a Balenciaga jacket worth around ₹1,13,000 and Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes worth ₹5L. The Lover crooner also has his own production banner, called Diljit Dosanjh Productions Private Limited.
He's so rich that he bought jet to avoid embarrassment
Yep, you read that right! Earlier this year, the GOAT singer revealed how a misunderstanding on Instagram led him to buy a private jet. The incident occurred when Dosanjh was traveling to Rajasthan for a shoot on a private jet provided by the film producers and posted about it on his Instagram Story. The caption: "New beginning with a private jet," led many media portals to believe he'd bought the jet. Out of embarrassment, Dosanjh then proceeded to buy it.