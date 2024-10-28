Matthew Perry's LA home, where he died, sold for $8.5M
The Pacific Palisades home of late actor Matthew Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has been sold for $8.5 million. The sale was confirmed by The New York Times on Monday, almost a year after Perry's death inside the property on October 28. The buyer is a movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.
Perry's home: A luxurious retreat with panoramic views
Perry bought the cottage for $6 million in 2020 and it was listed by Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates. The property covers 3,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. An old listing on Trulia called the home "perfectly positioned on an ocean-facing bluff top to take advantage of jetliner views of Catalina Island, city lights, sandy beaches and warm sunsets over the blue Pacific."
The home was a mid-century modern-styled getaway
The house, built in 1965, sits on 0.4 acres in the quiet Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. It was described as a "sprawling Mid-Century Modern styled getaway" with a high-end kitchen, two master suites, and panoramic vistas. Perry purchased the place through a trust and renovated it to his liking, adding a pool to the estate, among other features.
Perry passed away from ketamine overuse
Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi. He was 54. His death resulted in the arrest of five people, including two doctors, a street dealer, a drug trafficker, and one of his assistants, Kenneth Iwamasa. US Attorney Martin Estrada said these defendants took advantage of Perry's addiction issues for their own benefit. Documents allege they supplied Perry with around 20 vials of ketamine at inflated prices over two months in fall 2023.