Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home, a mid-century modern gem with stunning ocean views, recently sold for $8.5 million.

Perry, who tragically died at 54 due to ketamine overuse, had purchased the property for $6 million in 2020 and made significant renovations, including adding a pool.

Perry, who tragically died at 54 due to ketamine overuse, had purchased the property for $6 million in 2020 and made significant renovations, including adding a pool.

His death led to the arrest of five individuals, including two doctors and his assistant, accused of exploiting his addiction and supplying him with the drug.

Matthew Perry died in October 2023

Matthew Perry's LA home, where he died, sold for $8.5M

By Tanvi Gupta 02:58 pm Oct 28, 202402:58 pm

What's the story The Pacific Palisades home of late actor Matthew Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing on F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has been sold for $8.5 million. The sale was confirmed by The New York Times on Monday, almost a year after Perry's death inside the property on October 28. The buyer is a movie producer and real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian, represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.

Property details

Perry's home: A luxurious retreat with panoramic views

Perry bought the cottage for $6 million in 2020 and it was listed by Greg Holcombe of Carolwood Estates. The property covers 3,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. An old listing on Trulia called the home "perfectly positioned on an ocean-facing bluff top to take advantage of jetliner views of Catalina Island, city lights, sandy beaches and warm sunsets over the blue Pacific."

Renovations and features

The home was a mid-century modern-styled getaway

The house, built in 1965, sits on 0.4 acres in the quiet Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. It was described as a "sprawling Mid-Century Modern styled getaway" with a high-end kitchen, two master suites, and panoramic vistas. Perry purchased the place through a trust and renovated it to his liking, adding a pool to the estate, among other features.

Death and aftermath

Perry passed away from ketamine overuse

Perry was found dead in his jacuzzi. He was 54. His death resulted in the arrest of five people, including two doctors, a street dealer, a drug trafficker, and one of his assistants, Kenneth Iwamasa. US Attorney Martin Estrada said these defendants took advantage of Perry's addiction issues for their own benefit. Documents allege they supplied Perry with around 20 vials of ketamine at inflated prices over two months in fall 2023.