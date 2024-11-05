Summarize Simplifying... In short A fully functional replica of Batman's Batmobile, complete with bespoke seating, a digital dashboard, and advanced features like a smoke screen system, is up for sale.

Batman's Batmobile is on sale but costs whopping ₹25 crore

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story In a dream come true for fans, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International have unveiled an exclusive, officially licensed replica of the Tumbler, Batman's iconic vehicle from The Dark Knight Trilogy. The collector's item is limited to just 10 units worldwide. Each model is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 engine delivering an impressive 525hp and 659Nm of peak torque, in a body weighing over 2,500kg.

The Batmobile replica isn't just for show, but a fully functional vehicle. However, do note that it isn't street-legal. The interior of every Tumbler comes with bespoke seating, digital performance dashboard, and advanced features like a smoke screen system, paddle-shift transmission, and a five-point racing seat belt arrangement. Other touches include left or right-hand drive, customizable seating options, Alcantara headlining, and premium GPS screens for both driver and passenger.

Along with the Tumbler, each buyer will also get a certificate of authenticity, confirming that their Tumbler is a real piece of Hollywood history. The price tag for this exclusive collector's item is set at a whopping $2.9 million (approximately ₹25 crore). This purchase gives fans more than just a collectible; it gives them a chance to own a symbol of the Batman legend himself.