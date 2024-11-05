Summarize Simplifying... In short Suzuki's first-ever electric car, the e VITARA, is set to hit Indian markets in March 2025.

The car, which closely resembles the eVX concept model, boasts a rugged design, spacious interior, and advanced tech features.

With two battery options, it promises a range of over 500km, and is expected to be priced from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh, depending on the variant.

Suzuki e VITARA will be Maruti's 1st electric vehicle in India

Meet e VITARA, Suzuki's first ever electric car

By Akash Pandey 10:11 am Nov 05, 2024

What's the story Suzuki has unveiled the e VITARA, the production version of the eVX concept, making its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market. The midsize SUV was revealed in Milan and will take on established models such as the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV. It will also compete against upcoming models such as the Hyundai CRETA EV and Mahindra BE 05.

Production plans

It will be made in India and sold globally

Notably, the e VITARA isn't just Suzuki's first EV for India but also a global model. It will be produced at the company's Gujarat plant, with half of the production earmarked for export to Japan and Europe. This strategic decision highlights why the vehicle was globally unveiled in Italy instead of India. The EV will hit Indian markets in March 2025 after its local debut at the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025.

Design evolution

e VITARA resembles the concept model eVX

The design of the production-ready e VITARA closely resembles that of the eVX concept, which was first unveiled at the Auto Expo in January 2023 and later at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. Despite Suzuki's generally conservative design philosophy, the vehicle retains its muscular bodywork with ample dark cladding around its base. This lends it a rugged appearance without sacrificing aerodynamics.

Vehicle specifications

Dimensions and features

The e VITARA is 4,275mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,635mm tall. It features a 2,700mm wheelbase to host a large battery pack and provide generous interior space. The ground clearance of the car is a generous 180mm while its weight varies between 1,702kg and 1,899kg, depending on the variant. These dimensions make it similar to vehicles such as the Hyundai CRETA EV.

Technological advancements

Platform and battery options

The Maruti e VITARA (codename: YY8) is based on a new skateboard platform, Heartect-e, co-developed with Toyota. It features Suzuki's proprietary eAxles, which combine the motor and inverter. The car will be available with two battery options - 49kWh and 61kWh - the latter offering an optional dual-motor AWD system called AllGrip-e. These models churn out 144hp/189Nm and 174hp/189Nm, respectively. With optional AWS system, the car produces 184hp/300Nm. The batteries use LFP 'blade' cells from Chinese battery giant BYD.

Inside

The car offers multiple drive modes

The Maruti e VITARA's interior marks a significant upgrade with a modern design, featuring a floating dual-screen console, gloss-black center, and shelf-like dashboard. The car also gets a twin-spoke steering wheel, rectangular AC vents with silver trims, a rotary drive selector, and mixed fabric-leatherette seats. Notable tech includes an electronic parking brake, multiple drive modes, climate control, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ADAS. Spaciousness and rear-seat comfort benefit from the EV's high roof and long wheelbase.

Pricing

How much it would cost in India?

The Maruti e VITARA is anticipated to start at around ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India for the base 49kWh model, aligning it with the MG ZS EV (₹18.98 lakh, ex-showroom). The 61kWh variant with a higher-powered motor may reach ₹25 lakh, while the e-Allgrip AWD version could approach ₹30 lakh. It remains to be seen if the e VITARA upholds Maruti Suzuki's efficiency standards, though its 500km+ range on the MIDC cycle is promising.