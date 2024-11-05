Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6, its first electric motorcycle
Royal Enfield, the world's oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, has launched its first-ever electric bike, the Flying Flea C6. This is a major milestone in the company's history. The Flying Flea C6 is not just a new model but also marks Royal Enfield's entry into the electric motorcycle space. It draws inspiration from the original Flying Flea bike which served in World War II with the British Army.
A blend of tradition and technology
The Flying Flea C6 is a mix of old-school design and futuristic technology. The e-bike sports a girder front fork, which was a rage in the 1930s and 1940s, redefined for the modern era. It has an aluminium forged frame with the battery placed at the center where the engine used to be. This makes it lightweight yet strong, while the magnesium battery case employs an organic design language for maximum weight saving and cooling.
Unique features of the Flying Flea C6
The Flying Flea C6 features a round headlamp and single seat, just like the original Flying Flea. It also features a touchscreen TFT display with a round display for a retro touch. The central Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) on the FF-C6 has been fully developed in-house and combines all physical and digital touchpoints on the bike. The VCU allows over 200,000 ride mode combinations and offers geofencing, theft protection, as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Specifications and market launch
While Royal Enfield hasn't revealed the new Flying Flea C6's battery and motor specs, it did confirm that the bike will get cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control among other electronic aids. It can also be charged with a regular three-pin plug. More information on the Flying Flea's market debut and availability is expected in the coming weeks. The model will go on sale sometime in 2026.