Honda Activa EV could be priced around ₹1 lakh

Honda Activa, India's most popular scooter, is getting electrified

By Akash Pandey 11:30 am Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Honda has unveiled its ambitious plan for the electric two-wheeler segment, including an electric version of its popular Activa scooter in India by the end of this year. The company plans to manufacture four million EVs by 2030, making a major shift toward sustainable mobility. The move is part of Honda's larger strategy covering both domestic and international markets and will be rolled out in phases starting 2024.

Performance details

Electric Activa to rival 110cc ICE scooters

The upcoming electric Activa is expected to offer performance equivalent to a 110cc internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter. It will be positioned as a mass product, just like its petrol-powered sibling. The e-scooter is expected to deliver over 100km range on a single charge, courtesy of two Honda Mobile Power Packs. This electrified Activa will put Honda in a strong position in the expanding EV market.

Global launch

Honda's global e-scooter and battery swapping technology

For international markets, Honda is working on a premium electric scooter with advanced features such as in-vehicle infotainment. This global model is expected to launch in 2025, with the first rollouts in Indonesia, Japan, and Europe. The Indian model, which is expected to debut in 2024, will feature battery swapping technology, highlighting Honda's focus on user convenience and cost-effectiveness in its EV offerings.

Battery development

Honda's focus on multiple battery technologies

Honda is also working on different battery technologies for its future electric two-wheelers, striking a balance between cost and diverse user needs. While current models use nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) cell chemistry, the company is looking at lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells for models launching from 2025. By the end of this decade, Honda plans to bring next-gen affordable batteries to make the vehicle more marketable.

Strategy

Honda to leverage ICE assets for EV development

Honda's electric two-wheelers launched until 2026 will leverage existing ICE assets, a strategy that would accelerate product development and cut costs. The company plans to leverage its decades-long experience in the ICE segment for developing its first electric two-wheelers. Features like connectivity tech and over-the-air (OTA) updates will be integrated into these first-generation electric models, making sure they stay future-proof.

Production plan

Honda's modularization strategy for EV production

To speed up new product creation and integrate with ICE assets, Honda will focus on modularizing core components like battery, power unit, and body. This can reduce development and production costs while giving customers a range of models to choose from. The company also plans to build new factories focused on integrating these modular platform technologies, as part of its larger strategy to become the leading brand in the electric two-wheeler space.