Next Article

Honda Stylo 160 features an all-LED lighting setup

Honda to broaden its Indian scooter portfolio with Stylo 160

By Pradnesh Naik 10:30 am Mar 23, 202410:30 am

What's the story Honda has patented the new-generation Stylo 160 scooter in India. The brand had recently unveiled the chic neo-retro vehicle in Indonesia. The Japanese marque aims to broaden its market footprint by launching the scooter in India shortly. This strategic move is a response to the escalating demand for high-performance scooters on our shores, a market traditionally dominated by 110cc and 125cc models.

Demand

Stylo 160 is being considered to meet market demand

The Stylo 160 is Honda's solution to the growing appetite for high-performance scooters in India. This strategy was formulated after witnessing the success of Yamaha's Aerox 155 and Hero MotoCorp's Xoom 160.

Looks

Fusion of retro and contemporary design

The Stylo 160 sports a neo-retro silhouette, evoking memories of classic Lambretta scooters from the 1960s and 1970s. Notable design elements include a hexagonal LED headlamp, round mirrors, and C-shaped LED DRLs. The scooter also showcases a sharp-looking LED taillamp, a comfortable seat, a flat floorboard, and a robust grab rail. It comes in six attractive colors with varying versions featuring distinct design elements.

Specs

Cutting-edge features offered on the scooter

The Stylo 160 is equipped with a comprehensive digital instrument panel that displays various data such as fuel consumption, speedometer readings, and oil change alerts. It also incorporates the Honda Smartkey System which includes an electronic ignition and handlebar locking key. The vehicle employs an advanced underbone eSAF (Enhanced Smart Architecture Frame) chassis and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

Performance

Power figures and mileage

The Stylo 160 is fueled by a potent 156.9cc, liquid-cooled, 'eSP+' engine that delivers a maximum power of 15hp and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The scooter boasts a fuel efficiency rating of 45km/liter, making it a cost-effective option for consumers. Honda intends to introduce the neo-retro scooter in India later this year with prices likely starting at around Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).